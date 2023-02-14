Photo courtesy of the Office of the State Fire Marshal

WALDORF, Md. – The State Fire Marshal continues to investigate the camper fire that occurred on February 13, 2023, at approximately 11:31 a.m. in the 12000 block of Wendy Lane in Waldorf.

When crews arrived they found a recreational vehicle engulfed in flames. All occupants were able to safely exit the camper resulting in no injuries.

The area of origin is believed to be from the exterior of the vehicle. According to the Fire Marshal report, three chickens perished as a result of the fire.

It took a team of approximately 30 firefighters roughly 15 minutes to control the fire.

The total estimated loss is $20,000 in structural damages.

The preliminary cause of the fire is still under investigation. Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6835.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

