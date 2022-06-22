State Fire Marshal Investigating Vehicle Fire In Bel Alton

photo courtesy of the Office of the State Fire Marshal

BEL ALTON, Md. – Overnight on June 18, first responders were called to the scene of a vehicle fire at 9235 Crain Highway. The fire was first discovered by the owner.

At approximately 2:30 a.m., fire and rescue personnel arrived to find the 1996 Dodge Ram showing fire from the driver side of the truck.

Crews from Bel Alton Volunteer Fire Department extinguished the fire within 5 minutes. No injuries or arrests have been reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The total estimated vehicle loss is $ 3,000.00.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 44-550-6833.

We will continue to provide any additional updates that we receive.

