State Highway Administration Begins Final Resurfacing For MD4 At Mount Harmony Road

OWINGS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration crews are nearing completion of the MD 4 (Southern Maryland Boulevard) intersection improvements at Mount Harmony Road in Calvert County. Starting Monday, April 17, crews will remove the concrete barrier wall along MD 4. Weather permitting, the Mount Harmony Road access to MD 4 will open next month.

Motorists can expect single lane closures between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays through the end of April as crews work to mill and resurface the MD 4 travel lanes and apply temporary pavement markings. Turning restrictions to and from Mount Harmony Road will remain in place until the resurfacing is complete and final road signs are installed.

State Highway Administration contractor Rustler Construction Inc., of Upper Marlboro, will use temporary traffic signs and barrels to safely guide motorists through the work zone. The administration understands roadwork can be an inconvenience but is necessary to maintain a safe and reliable highway system. For more information on this project visit the MD 4 / Mount Harmony Road intersection improvement project portal page. Customers with questions about the work may contact the District 5 Office at 410-841-1000 or toll-free at 1-800-331-5603.

As spring arrives, all motorists are urged to remain vigilant for pedestrians, bicyclists and motorcyclists. Remember that motorcycles can be hidden from view in vehicle blind spots. Please look twice and save a life. Motorists in need may dial #77 on their mobile device for roadside assistance.

For a list of all major State Highway Administration projects, go to the project portal or visit the home page at roads.maryland.gov. For a look at real-time traffic conditions, go to md511.maryland.gov​.