State Highway Administration Prepares For Possible Winter Storm Tuesday Morning 

BALTIMORE – The State Highway Administration has started pre-treating state-maintained highways in advance of the approaching winter storm. Salt brine helps to prevent the initial bonding of snow and ice to the pavement. This winter storm is expected to begin impacting travel Monday evening into Tuesday morning.

State Highway Administration crews are carefully monitoring the track of the storm and crews are preparing in advance of the approaching storm. Drivers are encouraged to curtail travel during the storm to allow crews the space to effectively and efficiently treat the roads.

Highway users are encouraged to get the latest information before setting out. The Statewide Transportation Operations Resource Map (STORM) identifies where State Highway Administration and contractual equipment are and where they have been, as well as real-time weather information.

For motorists that must travel this weekend, the State Highway Administration also offers the following guidelines for winter driving: Slow down. Posted speed limits are for ideal (dry) weather conditions.

Use extra caution on elevated surfaces, such as bridges, overpasses, and ramps as they are the first to freeze.

Don’t crowd the plow. Stay behind and leave plenty of space between your vehicle and State Highway Administration equipment.

Before driving, clear all snow from the vehicle as remaining snow on hoods and roofs can become ice and dislodge during highway travel which pose hazards to other motorists.

Move over or slow down when approaching emergency equipment – It’s the law!

Commercial vehicle drivers are reminded that they can ride out storms that produce six inches or more in selected park-and-ride locations throughout the state. A list of these parks-and-rides are located here.

The State Highway Administration also invites motorists to get the latest travel information, including views of our live traffic cameras that enable smart travel decisions by logging onto our homepage, roads.maryland.gov. We also invite the public to follow us on X (formerly Twitter) at @MDSHA and follow us on Facebook and Instagram at “Maryland State Highway Administration.”

For a list of all major State Highway Administration projects, visit Project Portal or the homepage at roads.maryland.gov. For a look at real-time traffic conditions, go to md511.maryland.gov.