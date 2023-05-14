State Highway Administration To Host Public Open House For MD 6 Project In Charles County

LA PLATA, Md. – The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration, in collaboration with the Town of La Plata, will host a public open house, 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, to gather public comment and share information about the upcoming MD 6 Community Safety and Enhancement Project in Charles County.

As part of the project, a study is being conducted to document safety and accessibility needs along MD 6 (Charles Street) between US 301 and Willow Lane. The State Highway Administration is seeking community feedback on ways to make MD 6 safer and more accessible for pedestrians. The recommendations from the study will address the needs of motorists and transit riders to improve access to businesses, health care and other services within downtown La Plata.

“It’s critical that our transportation system works for all users, whether they’re driving, riding a bus, biking or walking,” said Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul J. Wiedefeld. “We’re committed to providing safe, convenient, accessible and equitable transportation options, and the input we receive from residents and other stakeholders is crucial to that mission.”

At the open house, there will be a brief presentation at 6:15 p.m. The public may view informational display boards and meet with project staff until 8 p.m. Details are:

Wednesday, May 17, 2023

6 to 8 p.m.

La Plata Town Hall

305 Queen Anne St.

La Plata, MD 20646

More details on the MD 6 La Plata Community Safety and Enhancement Project can be found on the project portal page. Information presented May 17 will be posted on the page after the event.

“It is essential that those who travel this area every day have a safe and reliable system to get to where they live, work and play,” said State Highway Administrator Tim Smith. “With help from stakeholders, we will identify multi-modal transportation needs that will be used to guide the development of improvements along Charles Street – otherwise known as La Plata’s Main Street.”

Those requiring assistance to participate in the public open house, such as those desiring an interpreter for hearing/speech considerations or assistance with the English language, may send an email to SHATitleVI@MDOTmaryland.gov. Please indicate desired language in the subject line. The Maryland Relay Service can assist teletype users at 7-1-1. Any questions about the meetings or general inquiries can be directed to the email above.

For a list of all major State Highway Administration projects, go to the project portal. Visit the homepage at roads.maryland.gov. For a look at real-time traffic conditions, go to md511.maryland.gov.

Maryland’s Move Over Law requires motorists to make a lane change or slow down when approaching any stopped, standing, or parked vehicle displaying hazard warning lights, road flares, or other caution signals. The expanded law is in place to protect emergency responders and motorists who encounter a roadside emergency.