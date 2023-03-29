State’s Attorney Brings Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation Programs To St. Mary’s County

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling is pleased to announce that through a partnership with the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation, Badges for Baseball (Badges) and Healthy Lifestyles programs will be available to St. Mary’s County youth this summer.

“Bringing this program to St. Mary’s County has been a goal since I first learned of the invaluable work done by the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation. My commitment to fostering meaningful partnerships for our community aligns perfectly with that of the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation’s mission,” said State’s Attorney Sterling.

The Foundation describes its mission through a website saying, “The Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation helps to strengthen America’s most underserved and distressed communities by supporting and advocating for children, building Youth Development Parks, partnering with law enforcement and youth service agencies, and addressing community needs through its national program initiatives.”

In support of the program’s launch, State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling today brought grant applications to the St. Mary’s County Commissioners to fund the startup of the Badges and Healthy Lifestyles programs.

The Office of the State’s Attorney will work with the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation and the Department of Recreation and Parks to provide a summer 2023 experience for youth in the Lexington Park area.