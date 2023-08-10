Step Aboard The Timeless Elegance Of The Yacht Witchcraft

Witchcraft

SOLOMONS, Md. – The Calvert Marine Museum is delighted to announce an enchanting addition to its maritime offerings, inviting guests to experience the allure of a past era with the availability of charter sails aboard the vintage yacht Witchcraft. This unique opportunity invites up to six guests to embark on a captivating journey, enjoying the splendor of the Chesapeake Bay on an elegant evening cruise.

Elegance in Motion: With its rich history and classic design, yacht Witchcraft harkens back to a time when craftsmanship and elegance sailed in harmony. Guests will be transported to an era of refined luxury as they step aboard this iconic vessel, meticulously restored to its former glory.

Unveiling the Charter Experience: The Calvert Marine Museum proudly presents two-hour evening cruises, offering an intimate setting for up to six guests to bask in the golden hues of the setting sun. Whether it’s a romantic escapade, a celebration, or simply a desire to savor the beauty of the Chesapeake Bay, chartering the Witchcraft promises an unforgettable experience.

Booking and Availability: Reservations for chartering the yacht Witchcraft are now open and can be made through the Calvert Marine Museum’s website, www.calvertmarinemuseum.com or by contacting the museum’s Group and Visitor Services Coordinator Melissa McCormick. Charters are available Tuesday through Thursday, now through the month of October. Direct link to Witchcraft webpage: Witchcraft | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Original press release welcoming Witchcraft to Calvert Marine Museum.

