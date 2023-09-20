Stephen “Steve” Joseph Harbold, 60, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away on September 7, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and friend.

He was born on June 17, 1963, to the late Curvin and Patricia Harbold (Dwyer) in Harrisburg, PA, but spent his entire life in Southern Maryland.

Steve married the love of his life, Brenda Ann Harbold (Weit), on August 23, 1986. They just celebrated their 37th Wedding Anniversary. Together, they have 2 children, Douglas and Heather, and five beautiful grandchildren. Steve was a proud union elevator mechanic for more than thirty years and retired in September of 2021. Steve was an avid outdoorsman. He was happiest when he was out on the water catching rockfish, crabbing, or up in a tree stand hunting deer. His grandchildren were the light of his life.

Stephen is predeceased by his parents and brother, Douglas Roy Harbold.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Brenda; children, Douglas Roy Harbold (Eleyna) of Mechanicsville, MD, Heather Nicole Kolbe (Kyle) of Deale, MD; brother, Brian Michael Harbold (Susan) of Mechanicsville, MD; and grandchildren, Douglas Harbold Jr., Emma McKamey, Margot Kolbe, Maren Kolbe, and Peyton Harbold.

Family and Friends of Steve are invited to attend the viewing on Thursday, September 21, 2023, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A funeral service will be Friday, September 22, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. officiated by Deacon William Kyte also at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens, 26325 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Close friends and family will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Farmers & Hunters Feeding the Hungry – P.O. Box 323, Williamsport, MD 21795 or at https://feedingthehungry.org/donate/

