Picture: Richard Fritz[Left] and Jaymi Sterling[Right].

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – As Maryland’s Primary Election is set to take place on July 19, one of the hottest races to watch in Southern Maryland is setting up to be the St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney race.

Jaymi Sterling[R], a former Deputy State’s Attorney in St. Mary’s and the daughter of Governor Larry Hogan, is squaring-off against her old boss, Richard Fritz[R], in a race that will be decided in the Republican primary.

With pre-primary campaign finance reports due by midnight on June 14, political onlookers waited with bated breath to see where both candidates sat financially heading into the election.

Sterling cashed in a hefty haul of roughly $183,643, compared to Fritz’s total of $53,745.

Fritz reported $33,477 cash on hand, compared to Sterling’s $110,233 on-hand.

It can also be noted that Sterling initially loaned her campaign $30,000 when she filed to run.

The candidate’s filings tell two very different tales. Sterling’s 70-page report shows her receiving nearly 500 individual donations, contrasted to Fritz who received just over 200 individual donations.

Of those donations, Fritz reported receiving a total of 10 donations from outside St. Mary’s County. Of his donations, he appears to have received roughly $16,000 from individuals and companies with ties to the cannabis industry. He also received donations from several well-known figures in the Southern Maryland legal community.

Sterling reported bringing in approximately 195 donations from outside St. Mary’s County. Earlier in her campaign, Sterling pledged not to accept donations ”from criminal defense lawyers, criminal defense law firms, or their family members.”

She reported spending approximately $7,568 on campaign staff salaries and approximately $83,454 on media-related purchases. Fritz doesn’t show any salary-related expenditures but shows spending approximately $7,361 on media purchases.

Read both of the candidate’s financial reports below:

The League of Women Voters is hosting their first of three candidate forums this afternoon at the Lexington Park Library, with watch parties hosted at other libraries in the county. This evening’s forum features candidates for State’s Attorney, Sheriff, Clerk of the Circuit Court, and Judge of the Orphan’s Court.

