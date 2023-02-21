Steve Anthony Becomes Deputy Technical Director Of NSWC Indian Head Division

NSWC IHD Deputy Technical Director Steve Anthony

(U.S. Navy photo/Released)

INDIAN HEAD, Md. — John Steve Anthony has been selected as Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division’s (NSWC IHD) new Deputy Technical Director. He will provide leadership and oversight for NSWC IHD’s technical capabilities and serve as an advisor to NSWC IHD Commanding Officer Capt. Eric Correll, Technical Director Ashley Johnson and the entire command. Anthony succeeds former Deputy Technical Director Amy O’Donnell, who retired from the command in April 2022.

“In helping to lead NSWC IHD, there’s a technical aspect and a people aspect to it. With the technical part, it’s about embarking on ideas and plans to get funding to reinvigorate the arsenal, but with the people aspect, there has to be a semblance of compromise because there’s a bigger picture,” said Anthony. “My role is to help facilitate and bridge those relationships. My goal is to build synergy across the command to make sure everyone understands what’s at stake for the mission.”

Anthony became the director of the former NSWC Dahlgren Division’s (NSWC DD) Chemical, Biological & Radiological (CBR) Defense Division in 2014, which relocated to NSWC IHD in 2018. He led the transfer of all CBR functions between commands. He joined NSWC DD in 2007 and oversaw the integration of chemical and biological detection equipment onto U.S. Navy ship classes before becoming the head of the CBR Detection and Installation Branch in 2010. Under his leadership, the division cultivated new business and became an integral part of NSWC IHD.

Prior to that, Anthony worked for what is now the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, where he led programs on traditional and novel chemical warfare threats. Since 2016, he has also served as the NSWC laboratory commander for the Defense Threat Reduction Agency.

“Mr. Anthony has the drive and dedication necessary for this position,” said Johnson. “His energy, enthusiasm and commitment to the command’s mission know no bounds, and he will be an outstanding partner, leader and asset to enable NSWC IHD to outpace our adversaries in the strategic competition.”

Anthony holds a Bachelor of Science in biochemistry from the University of Delaware and a master’s degree in chemistry from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County. He has two children and two grandchildren and currently lives in Waldorf, Maryland, with his wife.

NSWC IHD — a field activity of NAVSEA and part of the Navy’s Science and Engineering Establishment — is the leader in ordnance, energetics and EOD solutions. The Division focuses on energetics research, development, testing, evaluation, in-service support, manufacturing and disposal; and provides warfighters solutions to detect, locate, access, identify, render safe, recover, exploit and dispose of explosive ordnance threats.