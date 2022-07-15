Steven Wayne Sams, Sr. (AKA Steve), 63, of Bryantown, MD, peacefully passed away on July 11, 2022.

Steve was born on December 28, 1958, to George and Velma Sams in Ronceverte, WV. At the age of four, the family moved to Maryland.

Steve went on to have four children, Rusty Sams of Greensburg, PA, Steven Sams, Jr. of La Plata, MD, Keith Sams of Waldorf, MD, and Connie Sams who predeceased her father.

Steve spent most of his time as an auto mechanic and was especially gifted at making any engine purr. He loved race cars and the thrill of a good race. He was passionate about cars and loved what he did for a living. He lived with his furry feline friend “Hot Rod” and loved to share pictures of him with everyone.

In his spare time, Steve pursued his love of racing, playing horseshoes, pool, lottery & football.

Steve was predeceased by his parents George and Velma Sams, his brother Larry Sams, his loving daughter Connie Sams, and his grandson Kyle. He is survived by his children Rusty Sams (Liz), Steve Sams, Jr (Lisa), Keith Sams (Samantha), his beautiful grandchildren, and siblings, Randy Sams (Sheree) of Mechanicsville, MD, Dreama Cusic (George) of Mechanicsville, MD, Carol Murphy (Roger) of Hollywood, MD, and Janice Hamby (Paul) of Mechanicsville, MD.

Services will be held at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. at 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, Maryland 20622 on July 19, 2022, with Visitation from 10:00 am to 11:00 am and the Service beginning at 11:00 am.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to offset funeral expenses.

Donations can be made to Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. P.O. Box 128 Charlotte Hall, MD, 20622.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. in Charlotte Hall, MD.