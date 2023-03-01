Stolen Car Chase Ends In Multiple Arrests With Drugs And Replica Gun Found Inside

Carlos Prince Jordan

WALDORF, Md. – On February 25 at 3:02 a.m., officers were patrolling the area of Holly Tree Lane in Waldorf when they observed a Hyundai Elantra with a broken out window. The officers attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver fled.

Officers pursued the car which came to a stop at a construction site near the dead-end of Western Parkway. All four occupants attempted to run from the vehicle but were quickly apprehended.

Investigation showed the vehicle was reported stolen from Prince George’s County. Further investigation revealed 68 grams of suspected marijuana and a replica firearm, which turned out to be a BB gun, inside the car.

Carlos Prince Jordan, 18, of Temple Hills, was charged with theft, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, destruction or property, and other related charges.

The other three suspects included a 15-year-old male, a 16-year-old female, and a 17-year-old female. They were charged as juveniles and, in accordance with Maryland law, were released to their parents.

On February 25, a district court commissioner released Jordan from the Charles County Detention Center on personal recognizance. Cpl. Garner is investigating.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) was accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA) in 2001 and has since earned the highest rating of Excellence. Established in 1658, the CCSO is one of the oldest law enforcement agencies in the United States. For more information, visit www.ccso.us.

Charles County Crime Solvers offers rewards of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest or indictment of a person responsible for a crime in Charles County. All individuals who provide tips through Crime Solvers will remain anonymous. Anyone with information about an unsolved crime or the location of a fugitive may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.

Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app, which can be found in the Android Store and Apple store by searching P3tips. For more information about the P3 program, click on this link: www.p3intel.com.