Student At North Point High School Charged With Possession Of A Dangerous Weapon

WALDORF, Md. – On April 11 at 2:28 p.m., school resource officers were made aware of a student who was possibly in possession of a knife.

The officers made contact with the student, who was in a classroom, and recovered a pocket knife with a three-inch blade.

Upon further investigation, the officers located another knife in the student’s locker.

The student was charged on a Juvenile Offense Report with possession of a dangerous weapon on school property.

He was released to a parent.

Anyone with information about this case should contact Officers Brown or Tyner at 301-932-2222.

Tipsters who want to remain anonymous, but provide information about threats or criminal activity at schools may contact the confidential tip line at CCPS at 301-302-8305 or Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

The school resource officers are continuing their investigation.