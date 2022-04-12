Student At North Point High School Charged With Possession Of A Dangerous Weapon

WALDORF, Md. – On April 11 at 2:28 p.m., school resource officers were made aware of a student who was possibly in possession of a knife.
The officers made contact with the student, who was in a classroom, and recovered a pocket knife with a three-inch blade.
Upon further investigation, the officers located another knife in the student’s locker.
The student was charged on a Juvenile Offense Report with possession of a dangerous weapon on school property.
He was released to a parent.
Anyone with information about this case should contact Officers Brown or Tyner at 301-932-2222.
Tipsters who want to remain anonymous, but provide information about threats or criminal activity at schools may contact the confidential tip line at CCPS at 301-302-8305 or Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.
The school resource officers are continuing their investigation.
This matter should be handled by the school officials, not Charles County Sheriff Department and States Attorneys Office! Enough already
What happen to community service or other discipline actions that are in the hands of school officials? Why create a school to jail offense for something that could have and should have been handled by school officials. This is why Maryland is the HIGHEST in the nation on incarceration- start offense at high school, really? What are Delegates doing about Charles County over policing?
