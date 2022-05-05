WALDORF, Md. – On May 3 at 1:37 p.m., a school administrator at North Point High School was notified by a teacher that two students were engaged in a verbal disagreement with a classmate.
The classmate was taken to an administrator’s office at which time the other two students tried to force their way into the administrator’s office to assault the classmate.
A second administrator intervened to prevent them from assaulting the classmate and in doing so was assaulted.
Additional school staff and a school resource officer assisted in removing the combative students from the office.
The two students were subsequently charged on a Juvenile Offense Report with assault and disruption of school activities.
They were released to their parents who responded to the school. Officer Tyner is continuing the investigation.
Children need to go to Juvenille House of Correction, they have no respect or Will to conduct themselves in society
