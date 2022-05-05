WALDORF, Md. – On May 3 at 1:37 p.m., a school administrator at North Point High School was notified by a teacher that two students were engaged in a verbal disagreement with a classmate.

The classmate was taken to an administrator’s office at which time the other two students tried to force their way into the administrator’s office to assault the classmate.

A second administrator intervened to prevent them from assaulting the classmate and in doing so was assaulted.

Additional school staff and a school resource officer assisted in removing the combative students from the office.

The two students were subsequently charged on a Juvenile Offense Report with assault and disruption of school activities.

They were released to their parents who responded to the school. Officer Tyner is continuing the investigation.