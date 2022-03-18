Students At OLSS Successfully Complete D.A.R.E. Program

SOLOMONS, Md. – Congratulations to Mrs. Rawlings 5th grade class at Our Lady Star of the Sea School (OLSS) in Solomons for the successful completion of the D.A.R.E. program.

Students took part in D.A.R.E.’s keepin’ it REAL Elementary Curriculum based on the Socio-Emotional Learning Theory (SEL). SEL identifies fundamental, basic skills and developmental processes needed for healthy development which include, self awareness and management, responsible decision making, understanding others, relationship and communication skills and handling responsibilities and challenges.

Congratulation S/DFC Andre Mitchell and OLSS students for all your hard work and achievements!