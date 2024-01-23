Superintendent McKnight Denies Wrongdoing As Board Calls For Resignation

Superintendent Dr. Monifa McKnight

ROCKVILLE, Md. – On January 23, 2024, the Montgomery County Education Association released a statement in response to the Montgomery County Board of Education’s request for the resignation of Superintendent Dr. Monifa McKnight.

“We’ve learned today that the Montgomery County Board of Education has called for the resignation of Superintendent Dr. Monifa McKnight,” the statement read. “We understand that Dr. McKnight is claiming the board is offering no reasons for this decision. However, we – like the rest of the public – are aware of serious problems with her leadership.”

The statement continued, criticizing McKnight’s handling of a sexual harassment and bullying scandal within the Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) system, as revealed by the Washington Post. The association accused the superintendent of prioritizing self-protection over the wellbeing of staff and students.

“The superintendent’s overseeing body, the board, is no doubt aware of confidential information that caused them to determine this drastic step is necessary,” the association stated. “In declaring open war with the board, Dr. McKnight threatens to further damage not only her own future, but also the board’s efforts to restore the public’s trust in Montgomery County Public Schools.”

The association concluded by calling for attention to be refocused on the education of students amid the “disturbing chaos.”

In response, Dr. McKnight released a statement defending her performance and demanding a fair and legal process for any considerations of her role as superintendent.

“Officers from the Board of Education indicated last week their desire for me to step away from my role as superintendent, providing me with no justification for their request,” McKnight stated. “I will defend my reputation and my decades-long commitment to the students and families of MCPS, and will demand that any considerations of my role as superintendent are made through a fair, legitimate, and legal process — anything less would be unacceptable.”

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com