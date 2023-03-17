HOLLYWOOD, Md. – On March 17, at approximately 11:13 a.m., St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a strong-armed robbery at the CVS Pharmacy in Hollywood.

A female victim reported that a male threw her to the ground and stole her vehicle.

The suspect was located driving the stolen vehicle on Rt. 5 in Mechanicsville a short time later and was identified and arrested with criminal charges pending.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.

A second male at the scene was questioned and was determined to have no involvement. The investigation continues at this time.