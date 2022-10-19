Waldorf West Charles County Public Library

WALDORF, Md. – On October 18, 2022, at approximately 2:37 p.m., a person was caught lighting paper towels on fire in the bathroom of the Waldorf West Charles County Public Library at 10405 O’Donnell Place in Waldorf.

This incident did not trigger any fire alarms or sprinklers.

There was no damage reported or injuries.

Waldorf West Charles County Public Library – Photo by the Maryland State Fire Marshal

According to the State Fire Marshal report, two witnesses who were staff at the library observed the suspect lighting paper towels on fire in the bathroom.

The suspect had originally been banned from the library for earlier incidents.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is assisting with this incident.

We will continue to provide any updates as they become available.

