Tyler Clendenen

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department arrested and charged a Lanham man in connection with a non-contact officer-involved shooting on Monday. The suspect is 20-year-old Tyler Clendenen. He’s charged with assaulting two PGPD officers as well as multiple firearms offenses.

On January 23, 2023, at approximately 8:40 am, a resident called 911 about a suspicious, occupied car in the neighborhood. The caller advised the car’s horn had been sounding for approximately two hours.

Two responding uniformed patrol officers arrived on scene and approached the car to talk to the driver. The driver was the only occupant. During the interaction, a gun was observed on the front passenger seat. The suspect reached for the weapon.

One of the officers attempted to stop the suspect from gaining control of the gun. A round from the suspect’s gun discharged inside of the car. After a brief struggle with Clendenen, one officer discharged his duty weapon.

The suspect fled in the car. His gun was recovered on the scene. Officers pursued the car but lost sight of it a short distance away.

Several hours later, detectives located Clendenen in Greenbelt. He had not been injured during the interaction with the officers. He is in the custody of the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status.

As is standard operating procedure, the Internal Affairs Division is investigating the actions of the officers. The Major Crimes Division is investigating the actions of the suspect.

The officer who discharged his duty weapon is a 16 year veteran. He is on routine administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 23-0004499.