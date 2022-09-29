Travon Ingram

CLINTON, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting in June. The suspect is 24-year-old Travon Marquis Ingram of Washington, DC.

He’s charged with the murder of 29-year-old Deangelo Deonte Johnson of Clinton.

On June 19, 2022, at approximately 9:05 pm, patrol officers were called to the 8200 block of Bellefonte Lane for a report of a shooting. Once on scene, they discovered Johnson outside suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect and victim knew each other. The motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

Ingram is charged with second degree murder and related charges. He is in the custody of Department of Corrections on a no-bond status.

Multiple tips into Prince George’s County Crime Solvers assisted with the closure of this case.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS, go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case 22-0029813.