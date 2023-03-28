Suspect Sought For String Of Thefts At California Target Store

CALIFORNIA, Md. – The Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack is investigating a series of thefts that occurred at the Target, located in California, MD on November 22, 2022, January 14, 2023 and February 20, 2023.

The suspect was seen in a silver vehicle.

If you have any information regarding this incident or recognize the person or vehicle in these photos, please contact the Duty Officer at the Leonardtown Barrack at 301-475-8955 x0 and reference 23-MSP-007722.

You can remain anonymous!

  1. Thefts…AND driving a vehicle without a front tag.
    Where’s the photo of the rear tag?

    Reply
