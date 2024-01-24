UPDATE – 5:35 PM – There was a report of a suspicious package that was ticking. The package was confirmed to be a Life Alert device being returned by mail. The State Fire Marshal has cleared the scene.

DAMERON, Md. — On January 24, 2024, at approximately 2:30 p.m., police responded to a reported suspicious package at the Dameron Post Office, located at 17679 Three Notch Road.

Police are currently on the scene investigating the situation. The area has been cordoned off as a precautionary measure while investigations continue.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

