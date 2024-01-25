SUV Driver Hospitalized Following Collision With Tractor-Trailer On Budds Creek Road

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. — A motor vehicle accident on Budds Creek Road near Colton Point Road brought emergency personnel to the scene at approximately 12:17 p.m. on January 25, 2024.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a tractor-trailer and an SUV collided head-on, resulting in minor injuries. Weather conditions prevented the deployment of a MEDEVAC, but the situation was under control.

The female driver of the SUV, who sustained chest bruises, was evaluated by EMS on-site and transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for further care. Two other individuals involved in the accident declined medical treatment at the scene.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office advises residents to avoid Budds Creek Road in the vicinity of Coltons Point Road for the next few hours due to the incident. Some roads are closed.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Photo courtesy of the Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com