CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. – The swim advisory that was put in place at Bayfront Park on August 2, 2023 has been lifted, according to the Calvert County Health Department. Today, the Town of Chesapeake Beach received notification of the updated water sample results from August 7, 2023, which showed that the beach is no longer above the beach action level.

The Calvert County Health Department Beach Advisory map can be viewed here.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com