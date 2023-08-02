SWIM ADVISORY: In Place At Bayfront Park In Chesapeake Beach

CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. – SWIM ADVISORY IN PLACE- The Calvert County Health Department notified the Town of Chesapeake Beach that a recreational swim advisory is in place at Bayfront Park. The Calvert County Health Department plans to retest the water on August 7, 2023. Further notices will be provided as the Town receives information on the status of recreational swimming.

To view the Calvert County Health Department Beach Advisory map please click here.

Notices will be placed at Bayfront Park beach entrances until the advisory is lifted.