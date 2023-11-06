Photo by matthew Feeney on Unsplash

MARYLAND – Several T.J. Maxx and Marshalls stores across the U.S. will close their doors. Maryland stores seem to be off the list for now.

Marshalls in Snyder Plaza in Philadelphia is set to close on December 9th. Another Marshalls store in New York will close after the first of the year as well as a T.J. Maxx in Brooklyn. A T.J. Maxx in Chicago is also on the list.

As of October 21st, HomeGoods has shut down its online store. The news was announced in an email to customers on October 18th. The email says they will focus more on their brick-and-mortar stores.

The company is holding up to the promise of opening up new stores. One recently opened up in Alexandria, Virginia.

