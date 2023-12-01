Target Rolls Out LGBTQ+ Christmas Merchandise

CALIFORNIA, Md. – Target has released a “Pride Christmas Nutcracker Figure” and “Fabriche Pride Santa” holding the rainbow flag, along with two variations of an ornament featuring Santa Claus in a wheelchair.
This comes just months after the retail giant faced backlash for selling “tuck-friendly” swimsuits that allow trans women who have not had gender-affirming operations to conceal their genitalia and LGBTQ-themed children’s clothing.
Back in June, the company lost nearly $15 billion in stock value due to a boycott over its Pride displays that eventually led the store to move the displays and even remove some of the items altogether.
Many people are taking to social media to share their opinions on Target’s new Christmas merch, some in support, saying they can’t wait to go buy one, others who say they’ll refuse to shop there.
Following the controversy earlier this year, Target released a statement saying, “Our focus now is on moving forward with our continuing commitment to the LGBTQIA+ community and standing with them as we celebrate Pride Month and throughout the year.”
Another reason to boycott target
Bye target
Time to find another store
With this degrading stunt, Target could not be more offensive if they stood at the entrance and spit in the face of each customer coming in. Target enterprise deserves to go into squalor and destruction.
Are you mad they don’t have your confederate flag and swastika’s there bob?
lol die mad about it
I’m sorry, why are we opposed to the wheelchair ornament?
So sad how easy it is for people to hate. Shame on the irrationality of man to express such opinions as these.
As a gay dad, I actually find it humorous that it’s a Pride Nutcracker. Does anyone else not see the humor in that? Do I have to spell the joke out? Lord knows y’all make the jokes in the locker room.
I quit shopping at target when they let men use the ladies bathroom It’s time to boycott target.
I haven’t shopped there in almost 5 years, ever since they covered their Santa face display up because it was white. Now we’ll wait to see if the 3% they’re pandering to can support the store’s future.
