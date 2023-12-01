Target Rolls Out LGBTQ+ Christmas Merchandise

Credit: @EndWokeness via X

CALIFORNIA, Md. – Target has released a “Pride Christmas Nutcracker Figure” and “Fabriche Pride Santa” holding the rainbow flag, along with two variations of an ornament featuring Santa Claus in a wheelchair.

This comes just months after the retail giant faced backlash for selling “tuck-friendly” swimsuits that allow trans women who have not had gender-affirming operations to conceal their genitalia and LGBTQ-themed children’s clothing.

Back in June, the company lost nearly $15 billion in stock value due to a boycott over its Pride displays that eventually led the store to move the displays and even remove some of the items altogether.

Many people are taking to social media to share their opinions on Target’s new Christmas merch, some in support, saying they can’t wait to go buy one, others who say they’ll refuse to shop there.

Following the controversy earlier this year, Target released a statement saying, “Our focus now is on moving forward with our continuing commitment to the LGBTQIA+ community and standing with them as we celebrate Pride Month and throughout the year.”

