Tats 4 Tails: Saving Animals While Getting Inked!

Credit: http://aarconreign.com/

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Aarcon Reign Tattoo and Piercing Shop held a walk-in-only fundraiser event to raise money for The Humane Society. Approximately 75 people came in to receive tattoos and piercings, but more importantly, to save animals or to help animal victims.

While speaking with Aarcon Reign, they were enthusiastic to be a part of this noble cause, “With every year, the turnout is bigger and bigger. Every year, we do the Humane Society event as well as a weeklong Halloween event and we’re hoping to plan more specials and events like this in the future! Thank you to everyone who showed up.” [1]

According to their website, “The Humane Society of the United States is the nation’s most effective animal protection organization. With you by our side, we take on the big fights to end suffering for all animals.” [2]

They also state, “We don’t just help cats and dogs. Together with millions of supporters, we fight all forms of animal cruelty to achieve the vision behind our name: a humane society. Here’s a look at some of what we’ve recently accomplished together. With your support, we can do so much more!” [2]

According to statistics, “The animals whose abuse is most often reported are dogs, cats, horses and livestock. Undercover investigations have revealed that animal abuse abounds in the factory farm industry. But because of the weak protections afforded to livestock under state cruelty laws, only the most shocking cases are reported, and few are ever prosecuted.” [2]

The HSUS has long held the belief that preventing animal cruelty, blood sporting, and neglect is essential.

The HSUS advocates for stronger animal cruelty laws and provides training for law officials to detect and prosecute these crimes. The website also declares, “With South Dakota joining the fight in March of 2014, animal cruelty laws now include felony provisions in all 50 states.” [2]

We must do our part to eliminate animal cruelty and encourage pet adoption over pet breeding; it’s more humane to adopt. Protecting the innocent lives of animals, especially domesticated ones, is how we will get through this journey together to terminate this issue.

For more information on Aarcon Reign Tattoo and Piercing Shop, click here: https://www.aarconreign.com

For more information on The Humane Society, click here: https://www.humanesociety.org/animal-rescue

