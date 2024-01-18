Team Fighting4TheCure Raises $2,500 Plus For Blood Cancer

GREAT MILLS, Md. – Fighting4TheFuture is a Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Student Visionaries of the Year (SVOY) Campaign Team of 14 high school students from various high schools on the East Coast. The team is led by candidates Angela Hou, Aarav Sharma, and Jiny Lin, students at Great Mills High School. Their goal is to raise funds and awareness for their campaign’s cause: to cure blood cancers.

Last Saturday, the team hosted a successful winter carnival at the Patuxent River Naval Air Museum to raise awareness in our local community. The event was overwhelmingly successful; they had over 400 people who attended and raised more than $2500. St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney, Ms. Jaymi Sterling, attended and showed her support.

Sponsors who supported the team’s event include Bahr Insurance Agency, Dugan, McKissick & Longmore, Toyota of Southern Maryland, Cedar Point Federal Credit Union, Olde Towne Insurance, Lendmark Financial Services, Tom Hodges Mitsubishi, and many restaurants and businesses from Leonardtown, California, Solomons, and Lusby.

“We are so thankful for all the support from the businesses and individuals in our community. With six weeks left in the campaign, we are looking for all the help and support from our community,” says team manager Rishi Sheth.

If any businesses or organizations are interested in sponsorships (100% tax deductible), the team can be contacted at teamfighting4thefuture@gmail.com.

To make a personal donation to the team, click here.

