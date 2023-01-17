LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Student Visionaries of the Year is a philanthropic leadership development program at the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. The society has a seven-week fundraising challenge, where high school students raise funds in honor of local blood cancer survivors.

Team Fly4ACure is Southern Maryland’s fundraising team with 25 students spanning across five different high schools, led by St. Mary’s Ryken sophomore Emilie Garrabrant. The high schools are Great Mills, Leonardtown, Patuxent, Rock Hill, and St. Mary’s Ryken.

Credit: Team Fly4ACure

On February 26, 2023, St. Mary’s Ryken High School will host a Winter Magic Show with local celebrity Reggie Rice at the Donnie Williams Center.

Ticket sales will benefit Team Fly4ACure’s fundraiser campaign.

Tickets are on sale now online and can also be purchased at the door, though online sales are preferred so the team can collect receipts for tax purposes.

“Expect a fun afternoon with the family, there will be magic tricks, carnival games, and food,” Emilie Garrabrant told TheBayNet.com.

If any businesses or organizations would like to donate in any way, you can email the team at fly4acuresomd@gmail.com

To purchase tickets to the Winter Magic Show, along with more info, you can click here.

If you would like to donate to a specific student in the program, you can visit their LinkTree here, https://linktr.ee/fly4acure

