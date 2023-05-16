Ten Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) students were honored May 9 with Ruth Ann Hall Champion Scholar Awards. The Board of Education and the Education Association of Charles County (EACC) presented the awards to the students at the Board of Education’s May 9 meeting. Pictured from left to right are Anna Shtykhno, eighth grade, Milton M. Somers Middle School; Jacob Amend, seventh grade, Somers; Ja’Sai Harley, eighth grade, Benjamin Stoddert Middle School; Zsa Zsa Thomas, seventh grade, Stoddert; Franceksa Fiefie, eighth grade, Theodore G. Davis Middle School; Jayda Paige, eighth grade, Stoddert; William Burke, eighth grade, Stoddert; and Jamoni Tyson, eighth grade, Stoddert. Also pictured is Veronica Golden, vice president of the Education Association of Charles County. Not pictured but also recognized was Matthew Henson Middle School eighth-grade student Awa Diakite and Tyquez Tyson, seventh-grade student at John Hanson Middle School.

LA PLATA, Md. – Ten Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) students were honored May 9 with Ruth Ann Hall Champion Scholar Awards. The Board of Education and the Education Association of Charles County (EACC) presented the awards to the students at the Board of Education’s May 9 meeting.

The awards program is for students at the middle-school level and recognizes honorees for a commitment to academics, classroom improvement and modeling positive behavior. School administrators and teachers nominate students for the awards program.

The following students were honored.

Franceksa Fiefie, eighth grade, Theodore G. Davis Middle School.

Tyquez Tyson, seventh grade, John Hanson Middle School.

Awa Diakite, eighth grade, Matthew Henson Middle School.

Jacob Amend, seventh grade, Milton M. Somers Middle School.

Anna Shtykhno, eighth grade, Somers.

William Burke, eighth grade, Benjamin Stoddert Middle School.

Ja’Sai Harley, eighth grade, Stoddert.

Jayda Paige, eighth grade, Stoddert.

Zsa Zsa Thomas, seventh grade, Stoddert.

Jamoni Tyson, eighth grade, Stoddert.

The award winners are chosen by an EACC committee from a pool of student nominees. The award was established by the EACC as a memorial to Ruth Ann Hall, who had a 20-year career as a teacher in Charles County.

Hall is a former EACC president and received The Washington Post’s Agnes Meyer Outstanding Teacher of the Year award in 1986. During her career with CCPS, Hall taught at Daniel of St. Thomas Jenifer and Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy elementary schools, and at Mattawoman Middle School.

The award recognizes middle school students in recognition of Hall’s last teaching assignment at the middle-school level. Honorees receive a certificate of recognition and gift card for use at a local bookstore.

