BUSHWOOD, Md. – The club leadership had a long meeting this evening regarding the Blessing of the Fleet. Cancelling this event is not something we take lightly since it is our biggest fundraiser of the year. It is very hard, almost impossible to post a rain date for the Blessing.

We start planning this event in December and sometimes we are reserving bands 18-24 months in advance.

The team that produces our fireworks show is based in Pennsylvania, the bands we get are popular regional bands and some of the other attractions we have cannot simply commit to a rain date.

If we could come up with a rain date and all of our entertainers and attractions could commit to that we would have done that.

Planning an event of this magnitude with an entirely volunteer team is hard, having to cancel after 10 to 11 months of planning is even harder.

I want to thank all of our advertisers for their support over the years and I want to thank our community members that have also supported us over the 50+ years of our club’s existence.