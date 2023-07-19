HUGHESVILLE, Md. – The Southern Maryland Agricultural Commission (SMADC), a division of the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland, invites all Marylanders to support, celebrate and shop everything Maryland grown, harvested, produced, hand-crafted and homemade at the 2023 Buy Local Challenge Celebration of Maryland’s farms, producers, artisans and farm-hosted fun.

Wrap up the statewide Buy Local Week (July 21 – 31, 2023) and enjoy a fun summer evening with family and friends while supporting Maryland’s farmers and producers at the Buy Local Challenge Celebration hosted by Suttler Post Farm Clydesdales in Mechanicsville St. Mary’s County, on Monday, July 31 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The family-friendly Buy Local ‘Celebration’ will be set up farmers market style with 37 vendors offering a true taste of Maryland’s summer bounty. Meet and shop with the makers and producers of Maryland’s farm-raised meats and dairy products, fruits and veggies, flowers, local oysters, baked goods, jams and pickles, honey, farm made soaps and scents; discover creative local arts and crafts, and sip and savor artisanal beverages from Maryland’s wineries, distilleries, and breweries.

Admission is $5 (kids 6 years and under free). Tickets available to purchase online until 4 p.m. Monday, July 31, or at the door via PayPal. Admission includes a complimentary insulated shopping tote (with ice to keep your purchases fresh), 2 delicious tastings – experience the flavor of local oysters with Shore Thing Shellfish and scrumptious Blue Catfish bites prepared to perfection by the Chesapeake Chef Service in partnership with Maryland’s Best Seafood, a free raffle with generously donated vendor prizes, carriage rides with the magnificent Suttler Post Farm Clydesdales – Dillon, Rocco, Winston, Logan, Norm, Cash, Ben and Duke; and for the kids, rides with ‘Mary’s Go Round’ adorable ponies.

Take a night off from cooking and choose from 4 local area food trucks – AZTK, Calvert Crabs, Sweet Blue Smoke and Mrs. Moo’s Corner ice cream, onsite through the evening with a variety of mouthwatering menus, some featuring locally sourced ingredients to suit all tastes. And as you shop, sip and savor, relax a while in the shade of the hospitality tent to enjoy the view and be entertained with musical tales and legends of Southern Maryland’s heritage by the talented trio ‘Chaptico Songworks’, featuring Dave Norris, Jeff Farias and Tammy Patrick.

Visit BuyLocalChallenge.com to purchase Celebration tickets and see the full line up of vendors, entertainment and activities, and find many more statewide Buy Local Week resources and opportunities for Marylanders to shop and celebrate Maryland’s farms and food.

The 2023 Buy Local Challenge Celebration is sponsored in part by Platinum Sponsor – Maryland Department of Agriculture Maryland’s Best & ‘Maryland’s Best Seafood’; Diamond Sponsor – St. Mary’s County Department of Economic Development; Gold Sponsors – Calvert County Department of Economic Development, and MARBIDCO (Maryland Agricultural & Resource-Based Industry Dev. Corporation); Southern Maryland National Heritage Area: Silver Sponsor – Rural Maryland Council (RMC).