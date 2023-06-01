The 2023 CalvertHealth Foundation Benefit Golf Classic Sets Fundraising Record!

The winning team of the first flight: All American Ambulance and Transport (AAA Transport).

Pictured from left to right: Chuck Trelfall, James Pixton, Al Szdlowski and Austin Fowler.

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The CalvertHealth Foundation held its 34th annual Benefit Golf Classic presented by CDI, City National Bank and L2 Construction Management Corporation at The Cannon Club in Lothian on May 15. This year’s tournament had more than 175 participants including golfers, volunteers and Grapes on the Green attendees all supporting cancer care at CalverHealth. This tournament has become the region’s most successful tournament raising more than $116,000.

Proceeds from this year’s tournament will support the advancement of cancer care at CalvertHealth, including the development of a robotic surgery program and their continued affiliation with Duke Health. Duke Health is a national leader in cancer care, opening doors to clinical trials and research for local patients close to home. Since the inaugural Golf Benefit Classic in 1990, the event has raised more than $2 million to fund patient care equipment and vital hospital services at CalvertHealth Medical Center. Foundation Board Trustee and Golf Committee Chairman Frank Smith from Idea Solutions said, “It is an honor to be a part of this amazing annual event that has continued to grow year after year because of the dedication and generosity of local community members. Without all of our amazing sponsors and golfers, the tournament could not be as successful as it is today!”

The winning team of the second flight: SMECO

Pictured from left to right: Tom Dennison, Sonja Cox, Damon Krieger, Mark MacDougall

Jeremy Bradford, who took over at CalvertHealth President and CEO on March 1 shared, “Together, with Duke Health, we are charting a course to ensure far fewer people will have to leave the region for outstanding care. We are also excited to announce that clinical trials close to home are on the horizon for our community.”

In lieu of a shot gun start, CalvertHealth Foundation Board Member and Cannon Sponsor Maria Icaza, who owns several area Dunkin’ stores, started the tournament with a cannon blast.

Foundation Board Chair Denise Bowman went on to add, “As a breast cancer survivor – I am proud of the work of our CalvertHealth Cancer team and the collaboration with Duke Health. Getting my treatment close to home – having the support of my family and still being able to work – it’s made all the difference.”

In total, 144 golfers took to the green making up two flights. The winner of the first flight was All American Ambulance and Transport (AAA Transport) and SMECO took the top prize on the second flight. Other top winners included Tim Parlett who won Closest to the Pin—Men, Sonja Cox who won Closest to the Pin—Women, Casey King won the Longest Drive—Men and Aspen Bikowski won the Longest Drive—Women.

Grapes on the Green, an afternoon event which included putting, wine tasting, flower bouquets and shopping was sponsored by Dickinson Jewelers. This year’s event hosted 23 women and was a fun afternoon for everyone! A special thanks to Sarah Wynne, Grape Therapy and Rachelle Lambourne, Bee Your Guest, for helping put together such a beautiful event.

Theresa Johnson, Vice President of Brand Strategy and Philanthropy for CalvertHealth extended special thanks to tournament sponsors CDI; City National Bank; L2 Construction Management Corporation; Healthcare Triangle; All American Ambulance and Transport (AAA Transport); American Radiology Services; M&T Bank; North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA); Adfinitas Health; Asbury Solomons; Copper River; Empire Graphics, Signs & Lighting; Hall, Render, Killian, Heath & Lyman, P.C.; King Investments; Marshall & Associates Insurance, Inc.; Power Solutions; Sheppard Pratt; Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative; The Concord Advisory Group; The Mark Frisco Team Century 21 New Millennium; US Acute Care Solution; Wilmot Sanz Architects; Marianne Harms; Mosquito Sheriff, Brian Martin; Dunkin, Maria Icaza; Dickinson Jewelers; Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc.; Mr. Steve and Mrs. Lisa Garner, Garner Exteriors; Frisco Property Management; Centric Business Systems; TheBayNet.Com; Idea Solutions; Bayside Auto Group; B.K. Miller Meats & Liquor; Buck Distributing; Jordan Kingsbury, Vellum Mortgage; Chic-Fil-A, Prince Frederick; Rita’s Italian Ice and Sysco.