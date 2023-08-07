The Ark Cannon Is Restored And On Display

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Last May, the Historical Society removed the Ark Cannon from its location outside the Old Jail in Leonardtown where it stood for over sixty years.

Following its removal, curators at Maryland Archaeological Conservation Laboratory at Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum carefully restored the Cannon under a generous grant to the Historical Society from Destination Southern Maryland. Along with its restoration, a historically accurate carriage was constructed.

The Historical Society has contacted several organizations who expressed interest in hosting the Cannon at a suitable location for residents and visitors. Until it is moved to its permanent home, the restored Ark Cannon will be on display at historic Tudor Hall.

All of us at the Historical Society are eager to ensure that the Ark Cannon will be preserved and treasured for generations to come!