We are excited to announce a paid membership option to our readers! For the launch of this exciting new option, we wanted to take a moment to explain what it’s all about and why we’re offering it.

You may have noticed that we have started to cover more community oriented stories lately. Internally, we have been making strides to help improve our overall quality of content and even our public perception. We have built a motivated and passionate team of content creators who understand that local news shouldn’t just be about crime and accidents, but also highlighting the wonderful community that surrounds us.

While covering local breaking news will remain a priority for us, our team sees the potential in what The BayNet can be for the Southern Maryland community as a resource for community engagement.

We have been pleased to see that many of you have read and enjoyed these community based articles, and we want to continue on that path to help showcase everything the Southern Maryland community has to offer. Like any business expansion, this has costs, primarily in the form of hiring additional writers.

We want to emphasize that free readers will not lose anything with the release of this new offering. For those who wish to support us and our efforts to bring more news to our community, a membership with The BayNet will offer added value in the form of the features below.

What’s Included?

An ad free reading experience – Logged in members will find no more google ads on our site. This means articles will no longer have ads in them, providing a clean reading experience. The home page and county pages will still display fixed ads by some of our local businesses that have supported our site for years. For example, this post has ads disabled, this is what all of our articles will look like when you sign up for our membership!

Access to a new daily newsletter – Towards the end of each day, we will send you a recap of all the biggest stories that occurred over the course of the day.

A daily newscast – Hopefully you’ve noticed our weekly newscast on Fridays! We will now do this daily Monday through Friday in audio format, accessible only by members (The Friday episode will remain open and free). If you’d rather listen to your local news than read it, the newscast will keep you up to date all throughout each week.

