Billingsley Elementary School students Suravi Shrestha, left, Azeez Akindele and Marrkan Girum placed third, first and second, respectively during the school’s first Spelling Bee.

WHITE PLAINS, Md. – Azeez Akindele will go down in Billingsley Elementary School history for being the champion of the school’s inaugural Spelling Bee. The third grader, clad in a shirt depicting a sunglasses-wearing bulldog riding a skateboard, correctly spelled “infamous” in the 23rd round of the contest to clinch the title. Marrkan Girum, a fifth-grade student who came in second, cheered for Akindele’s victory and gave him a gracious, celebratory handshake. Fourth grader Suravi Shrestha placed third in the Bee. While the top three finishers received trophies, all 30 students who participated received a Spelling Bee medallion.

Billingsley teachers of third, fourth and fifth grades were able to nominate 10 students per grade to take part, Principal Sabrina Robinson-Taylor said. Students with strong reading and writing skills were asked to participate and could turn down the opportunity if they didn’t want to.

Azeez Akindele, a Billingsley Elementary School third grader, celebrates winning the inaugural Billingsley Spelling Bee. Marrkan Girum, a fifth grader, left, came in second.

Robinson-Taylor thanked the contestants for their participation and praised them for their skill and courage. While parents and family members watched the Bee in person, the contest was livestreamed on YouTube to Billingsley classrooms.

Robinson-Taylor and Meighan Hungerford, director of elementary education for Charles County Public Schools (CCPS), were the contest’s pronouncers asking students to spell words like “empower,” “humility,” “vivacious” and “endure.” Melinda Jacowski, reading resource teacher, Layla Harrison, first-grade teacher, and Ashley Mangalindan, math interventionist instructional assistant, served as judges. Music teacher, Bill Cusack, oversaw the livestream and Kaprena Camp, school librarian, helped Robinson-Taylor organize the Spelling Bee.

Rainan Rhamdeow, a student at Billingsley Elementary School, thinks about the spelling of a word during the school’s first ever Spelling Bee.

Layla Small, a student at Billingsley Elementary School, was one of 30 students recommended by their teachers to compete in the school’s first Spelling Bee.