The Concert: A Tribute To ABBA Brings Iconic Hits Back To Life At The Waterside Music Series

SOLOMONS, Md. – The Concert: A Tribute To ABBA brings one of the greatest pop phenomena back to life as they perform LIVE at the Motto Mortgage Preferred and Re/Max One Waterside Pavilion on Sunday, August 20, 2023.

The Concert: A Tribute To ABBA continues to be the top ABBA tribute group in the world, dazzling all who see with their fantastic performance while playing the most iconic hits from ABBA, including “Mamma Mia,” “S.O.S,” “Money, Money, Money,” “The Winner Takes All,” “Waterloo,” “Gimme, Gimme, Gimme,” and “Dancing Queen.” Many critics agree,

The Concert: A Tribute To ABBA is the most amazing and authentic ABBA tribute show in the world. Come dance, come sing, having the time of your life at THE ULTIMATE TRIBUTE CELEBRATION!

Tickets are $20 – $35 (additional fees apply) and will be available at Waterside Music Series | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website beginning Monday, May 15at 10 a.m. EST for CMM members and Wednesday, May 17 at 10 a.m. EST for the general public. New for this concert, lawn chairs will be allowed for Standing Room Only tickets!

To become a museum member and enjoy all that the museum has to offer year-round, visit www.calvertmarinemuseum.com or call 410-326-2042, ext. 8063.

Also, a special concert ticket and merchandise bundle will be available to purchase.

The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA Ticket + Merch Bundle

-Ticket to the show

-Limited Edition, Numbered, The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA Lithograph

-Commemorative The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA Exclusive Merchandise Item

Merchandise items are shipped the week of the show date. Questions regarding the VIP package can be directed to VIP@OneLive.com.

Proceeds from the Waterside Music Series support the education and preservation efforts of the Calvert Marine Museum. This event would not be possible without the generous support of the community and many local businesses. Sponsors include: Motto Mortgage Preferred, RE/MAX One, Prince Frederick Ford Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, Riverside Trailers, Quality Built Homes, Bozick Distributors, Inc., Community Bank of the Chesapeake, Greenwave, and Mrs. Moo’s.

If you are interested in becoming a sponsor, please contact Director of Development Bonnie Barrett at 410-326-2042, ext. 8065.

For additional information, please visit the website at Waterside Music Series | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website.

