Congratulations on selecting yourself to make a difference in the lives of teenage girls!

LEONARDTOWN, Md. — Your mentorship, leadership, and coaching will allow these young women to blossom into the passionate, purpose-filled leaders of tomorrow. We promise that through your commitment to volunteer your time and talent with the Gals Lead Club, you get more out of the experience than you give.



Here is what is possible through volunteering:

• Master the skill of inspiring and touching girls so they take action

• Share your story in a powerful way

• Increase your ability to influence others

• Sharpen your communication skills

• Develop your skills as a coach, mentor, and empower others

• Experience the joy of seeing girls transform and go for what they want

• The ability to take command of the room

• Connect and be fully present with other women and girls



This role requires the following:

• Leading weekly club meetings either:

• At a local middle or high school from September – May, or

• In your neighborhood with time commitment of your choice (4 month minimum recommendation)

• Communicating regularly with the Teacher or School Liaison (if an in-school program)

• Identify your teen groups need for guest speakers

• Communicate with Gals Lead Facilitator Coach regularly (no more than once weekly)

• Prepare Group Results from Gals Lead (initial and final assessments)

• Donate or Raise $99 to cover the training expense (all donations are 100% tax deductible)

This certification requires the following training:

1. Gals Lead Certified Facilitator Academy – Virtual Training (required)

This required virtual training will provide facilitators with the program curriculum, facilitator charter, guide, toolkit, and launch logistics.

2. Gals Lead Certified Facilitator Academy – Live Training (required)

This required live training will equip you with the tools and confidence necessary to lead a Gals Lead Program. You will discover:

• The fundamentals of heart-centered leadership

• Powerful behaviors for leading and facilitating

• How to operate at the group level

• The transformative toolbox utilized in Gals Lead

Maryanna Lanham, Executive Director of the Dream Queen Foundation

Visit their website at https://dreamqueenfoundation.org/ for more information.