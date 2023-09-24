The Haunting At Piney Point: A Family Friendly Halloween Experience

PINEY POINT, Md. – Take a walk through the maritime museum building at Piney Point Lighthouse Museum – IF you dare! For two nights only, our wooden watermen boats that once plied the waters of the Potomac and Chesapeake transform into haunted pirate galleons, and the local “afterlife” wildlife have come out to play.

This self-guided Halloween-themed tour is FREE to the public and appropriate for ALL AGES. Exhibit features mild Halloween fun with low lighting and spooky sounds, but no gore, jump scares or any other shock value. Stairs are present in parts of the museum, but the rest of exhibit is wheelchair accessible.

October 27 & 28, 2023 – 5PM – 9PM each day Piney Point Lighthouse Museum 44720 Lighthouse Road, Piney Point, MD 20674 Phone: 301-994-1471 More Info (for print): Facebook.com/1836Light More info (for web): https://fb.me/e/4Bs3XYfrW