The New Film ‘Napoleon’ Misinterprets History

CALIFORNIA, Md. – On Thursday, November 30th, the film Napoleon was theatrically released. Having viewed the movie myself, off the bat, it was awesome. However, I am also a history buff, so this film (while beautifully executed and perfectly cast) was perplexing to me how wrong they presented the story. It’s the story of how Napoleon became the man whose name will live in infamy.

There is a love tale that shows no true heart or passion. Some of the better facets are the war scenes that wake you, but ultimately, I believe this was a failure. This film was ostensibly flat by the end. It takes a great toll on me to write that because I’m rarely let down by such well-respected artists.

Joaquin Phoenix, who stars as Napoleon, is an expert craftsman, but there is only so far you can make a character believable with bad writing. Ridley Scott, the director (sidebar, I worked with his brother, Tony Scott, back in the day!), made historical inaccuracies.

According to Roger Ebert’s movie review site, “A phenomenal actor is reduced to a ghostly presence in the middle of the movie, and his partner, the character who needs to give the film a beating heart, comes off as two-dimensional and hollow. Again, “Napoleon” works when things go boom in undeniably impressive ways. It’s the other stuff that loses the war.” [1] I could not agree more.

The biggest mistake was to have Napoleon shoot at the pyramids in Egypt; it was a reckless screenwriting and research issue. He also did not appear to be under average height, where the phrase “a Napoleon complex,” comes from. Marie Antoinette, played by Catherine Walker, did not have long, silky hair. It is of such importance that film gets these simple things correct because people learn from the film; most people hardly crack a book, let alone pursue learning history on their own.

Napoleon Bonaparte (born Napoleone Buonaparte; 15 August 1769 – 5 May 1821), later known by his regnal name Napoleon I, was a French emperor and military commander who rose to prominence during the French Revolution and led successful campaigns during the Revolutionary Wars. He was the leader of the French Republic as First Consul from 1799 to 1804, then of the French Empire as Emperor of the French from 1804 until 1814, and briefly again in 1815. His political and cultural legacy endures as a celebrated and controversial leader. He initiated many enduring reforms but has been criticized for his authoritarian rule. He is considered one of the greatest military commanders in history and his wars and campaigns are still studied at military schools worldwide. However, historians still debate whether he was responsible for the Napoleonic Wars in which between three and six million people died. [2]

For the record, it has been a better turnout for Scott. The film has grossed $78.8 million as of the release of this article. So, it’s making money, but it will most likely dwindle as word gets around about the issues. This is not a film that will win any Academy Awards. There’s a slight chance for the costume, sound, and special effects departments, but that is all. We deserve better than this movie offered; history needs to be preserved or it shall repeat itself. No one needs to tolerate another tiny man with a bad attitude!

Did you watch it? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Screen it, Stream it, or Skip it: Skip It!

Don’t waste your time and money. If you want to learn more about Napoleon, just google it.

