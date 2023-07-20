The Northern Calvert Fury Is Building Elite Local Athletes

10U Calvert Fury (Credit Calvert Fury)

CALVERT COUNTY, Md. – The Northern Calvert Fury is a girl’s travel softball program with over 110 young players ages 6-18. The organization plays in events by USA Softball, USSSA Softball, and several other sanctions up and down the east coast.

“We work on developing young players to compete at the next level,” John Greever, the President of The Northern Calvert Fury and the Head Coach of the 18U team, told The BayNet.

Over the past year, The Northern Calvert Fury has won multiple tournaments across all age groups.

The 10U Fury team won two tournaments in a row by winning the Crabtown Crackdown on April 23, 2023, and then they won the May Madness tournament on May 7, 2023.

“The 10U Fury team has worked extremely hard for the past two years,” said Greever. “The players are learning and developing every day they get on the field. They also put in a lot of hard work on their own time to get this far.”

The rest of the organization also had tremendous success, with the 12U team winning the Swing for the Rings on July 9. The 14U team won two tournaments, starting with placing second at the USSSA Diamonds R 4ever contest on April 16, 2023. They later won the USA Eastern National Qualifier on June 4 and the USSSA Rock N Rumble on the same day!

14U Fury Team (Credit Calvert Fury)

The 16U team showed dominance by placing second at two tournaments, starting with the 18U Stingray Showcase on June 4 and placing second at the USSSA Ace of Diamonds on June 16. The team also went undefeated at the East Coast Showcase in Delaware.

The 18U didn’t disappoint either by winning the USSSA Rock N Rumble in Columbia, MD, on June 4.

18U Calvert Fury (Credit: Calvert Fury)

“The organization as a whole is performing well, and they put in a lot of work on and off the field,” explained Greever. “The teams train year-round to improve their game and get better to advance to the next level. Our great staff wants to work with the kids and see them grow and improve.”

To learn more about The Northern Calvert Fury, you can visit their Facebook page here. Or you can email them at northerncalvertfury@gmail.com

