The One Stop Shop For All Of Your Party Needs In St. Mary’s County

CALIFORNIA, Md. – Faika Kasmani has been a local in St. Mary’s County since 2001. At the beginning of this year, Faika decided to expand her at-home gift basket and balloon decor business into a one stop shop for everyone’s party needs serving St. Mary’s and Calvert County.

Party Station, which is located at 45315 Alton Lane #16030, California, MD, sells licensed party supplies, general party supplies, acrylic party supplies, balloons, balloon decor, candles, gift bags, select bulk candy, party banners, and avanti greeting cards.

Faika’s main driving force for opening Party Station was that she believed that the area was in a desperate need for a good, reliable party store.

Faika’s favorite part about running the store, along with her fellow associate, is, “Being able to help the customer with their party needs.”

In the future, Party Station is looking to add new products such as gift baskets, stuff-a-balloons, and rentable backdrops.

If you would like to learn more about Party Station and stay up to date on all of their new products, click here to visit their Facebook page or give them a call at 240-237-8272.

