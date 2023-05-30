LEONARDTOWN, Md – The Rex Theater, located at 22695 Washington Street in downtown Leonardtown, is presenting a live night of comedy! Stand Up performers, an Improvisation Troupe and tons of audience participation promises a fun night out on Saturday, June 3rd.

The Theater’s Facebook page boasts: “LIVE from SoMD: it’s the BIGGEST comedy show yet!! Put down the Old Bay and join us for this hilariously witty, high-energy, Whose Line Is It Anyway-style show, complete with stand-up comics from the DMV and featuring Southern Maryland’s FIRST improv comedy troupe. It’s gonna be a WILD night out!”

Doors open at 7:00 PM and the show begins at 8:00 PM. Get your drink and food orders in ahead of time so you don’t miss anything, especially the laughs.

Hurry to get the best seats available and kick off June with a light foot!

To buy tickets for the show, click here: https://therextheatre.ticketspice.com/somd-comedy-show