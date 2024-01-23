The Rex Will Host Southern Maryland Smoke 8 This Saturday, Fuller To Fight Second Professional Bout

Credit: Knowledge Boxing Center

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Rex in Leonardtown will once again open its doors for Southern Maryland SMOKE 8 this Saturday, January 27, 2024, with bouts beginning at 2 p.m. Doors will open at 1 p.m.

Next Up, with one professional win under his belt, a fight that was stopped at 2 minutes 39 seconds after a knock-out in the first round, Knowledge Boxing Center’s Teddy P. Fuller (154 lbs.), a United States Marine Corps Veteran, will once again be throwing hands in a four-round match-up on Saturday, Feb. 10 at the Entertainment and Sports Arena at 1100 Oak Drive, South East, Washington D.C. The doors open at 5 p.m. with the first bout beginning at 6 p.m.

Davis Boxing Promotions and the American Boxing Federation Title Fight night will honor MC Henry ‘Discombobulating’ Jones with a District of Columbia government resolution award.

Knowledge Boxing Center’s coaches Daryl Hinmon and John Richardson said they knew Fuller was well prepared for the match-up against Theodore Sessoms.

Fuller, a southpaw that stands at 5 foot 11 inches, had a longer reach and drew Sessoms inside. Fuller took advantage of landing body shots as well as executing to the uncovered jawline of Sessoms.

“He got a first-round knockout in his first professional fight, so we’re very proud of him for that,” Hinmon said.

Fuller said he was surprisingly less nervous than he thought he’d be.

“The atmosphere in the locker room was great,” Fuller stated. “There were a lot of fighters that I came up in amateurs with; it was nice seeing the differences between the pro and amateurs pre-fight, then again, myself and my team worked very hard to prepare ourselves for the moment, which was also reflected in my weight and my performance.”

Credit: Knowledge Boxing Center

Hinmon said that Fuller truly prepared as a professional.

“I was most proud of his professional approach to getting ready,” Hinmon said. “As most know, professional athletes sacrifice a lot behind the scenes. I realized he sacrifices time from his family to ensure his success in the ring. And I really appreciate that. I’d also like to take a moment to thank his wife, Mrs. Teddy for being so understanding and supportive of his dream. That’s important.”

“Myself and coach Richardson’s jobs are to identify areas of improvement and provide the knowledge for them [boxers] to get better in an area. He got a first-round knockout in his very first pro fight so we’re very proud of him for that, but there’s always something else to work on, which to be honest, we already started working on the week after the fight.”

Hinmon said they don’t believe in living in the past or sitting down to rest.

“We always revisit the past for lessons learned and appreciate the present but we remain forward looking into the future as God allows,” Hinmon added, “and Tremaine ‘Teddy P.’ Fuller has a very bright future in boxing.”

This Saturday, the Rex and Knowledge Boxing Center will host a show beginning at 2 p.m. The Rex is located at 22695 Washington Avenue in Leonardtown.

You’ll witness Kahleel Stone (Leonardtown) go up against Walter Johnson (Herndon, Va.) Johnson was a finalist in the 2023 National Golden Gloves tournament that was held in Chester, Pennsylvania last May.

Carlos Saturne (KBC) will face Vinny Caporossi of Fairfax, Va. Tyrell Frederick (KBC) will take on Natal Sabar (Baltimore). Gianni Grande (Old School Boxing) is set to challenge Cai Slater. David McGee and Nick Slavin will face off. James Hernandez (Waldorf, MD) is set to challenge Thuy Nguyen of Fairfax, Va.

Upton Boxing always brings a challenge. Ehijele Ubuane (Uptown) will face off with Kevin De Le Rosa (Ringside) of New Jersey.

Hinmon and Richardson are always thankful for their host, The Rex, and owner Joe Kurley along with local sponsorship. Sabre Systems, Inc., a defense contractor here locally for almost 30 years is a strong supporter of amateur boxing and appreciates Knowledge Boxing Center’s mission.

Delegate Brian Crosby, Stockton Contracting, Garage Doors & More, Taylor Gas & Heating, Uncle D’s BBQ, and Cheseldine Auto Group are some of the sponsors that have graciously given their time and financial contributions to the Knowledge Boxing Center organization as it continues to grow.

Pre-sale tickets to see Fuller in action on Feb. 10 can be purchased by calling 301-481-2978.

Click here to purchase tickets for Southern Maryland Smoke 8!

