CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. – The Mayor and Town Council join the Calvert County Board of Commissioners in welcoming Baia Coastal Kitchen & Wine Bar to the Town of Chesapeake Beach.

October 5, 2022, marked the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Coastal Kitchen & Wine Bar which has already brought great crowds to their unobstructed waterfront dining. ‘Baia,’ means bay in Italian, focuses on fresh seafood, and house-made pasta, and offers an extensive Italian wine program.

Council Vice President and Chair of the Town’s Economic Development Committee Larry Jaworski added, “On behalf of our town’s Economic Development Committee, we welcome Baia Coastal Kitchen & wine Bar to the beautiful Town of Chesapeake Beach. We wish you great success and look forward to many delicious meals!”

Pictured Baia Coastal Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar Leadership at the October 5th Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Hosted by Calvert County Economic Development

Visit Baia at baiacoastal.com, make a reservation and enjoy another great local business!