Westfield Annapolis Mall – Courtesy of Baron Maddock.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On August 12, 2022, at approximately 7:00 p.m., officers responded for a report of a juvenile problem at the Westfield Annapolis Mall at 2002 Annapolis Mall in Annapolis.

Upon arrival, officers learned that a group of seven juvenile males between the ages of 11-16 approached another group of three juvenile males.

One suspect asked to “see” the victim’s sunglasses; after handing the suspect the glasses, he, along with the other suspects, ran away with the glasses. The victim pursued the suspect, and the other juveniles that were with the suspect produced BB guns and began shooting at the victim.

The victim was struck by several projectiles, suffering minor injuries. The parents of the victim were contacted and responded to the scene.

Officers canvassed inside and outside the mall but did not locate the suspects.

Southern District detectives are investigating the incident and ask that anyone with information contact them at (410) 222-1960 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip-Line at (410) 222-4700.

Suspect (Theft):

Black male, between 14-16 years of age, last seen wearing all black clothing

Suspects (Assault):

Six black males between the ages of 11-16