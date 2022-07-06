Thelma Gayle Moats, 82, of Lusby, MD died on June 26, 2022 at her home with her loving family at her side.

She was born on May 27, 1940 to the late William Westley Shirley and Gertrude Garland Hall Shirley.

Gayle grew up in Washington, D.C., attended Catholic Schools through eighth grade and graduated from Suitland High School. On March 15, 1958 she married her beloved husband, Eugene Moats in Washington, D.C. Together they celebrated over 54 wonderful years of marriage before his death in January 2013. She was the matriarch of her family.

She was strong, opinionated, and loved her family and friends deeply. She was meticulous and her house was always spotless. She was a stay at home mom until her son was 12 years of age, and always prepared delicious home cooked meals. A family favorite was her skillet fried chicken and green beans and potato dish. She was an avid reader of all different genre’s of books.

She loved to be outside tending to her plants and flower gardens. She enjoyed her trips to play slots at Dover Downs in Delaware and Harrington Raceway and Casino in Delaware. She was the long time Manager at the Ramada Inn in Oxon Hill, MD. She was dedicated to her job. Her world revolved around her family and she enjoyed travelling to visit with them. With her son in the Navy, she travelled wherever he was stationed to see him, his wife and her grandchildren.

She also enjoyed going to visit her daughter, granddaughter and siblings. She organized family gatherings, holiday dinners and loved bringing everyone together. Family was her pride and joy, especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Kelly Ann Taylor of Lusby, MD and Danny Eugene Moats (Tina) of California, MD; her sister, Glendora Ann Rizzo of Conway, SC and her brother, Rodney Allen Shirley of San Diego, CA; her grandchildren: Kelly Ann Smith, Matthew D. Moats, Nicholas A. Moats; her great-granddaughter, Alyssa A. Flowers; and many extended family and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, Eugene Moats, she is also preceded in death by her siblings: Sandra Raye Alvis, Vickie Lynn Smallwood, Bertram Wesley Shirley and Richard Lavond Shirley.

Family will receive friends for Gayle’s Life Celebration on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., with a Funeral Service celebrated by Reverend Joe Orlando at 2:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will be private. All services will be live streamed on the Brinsfield Funeral Home website homepage under Leonardtown viewings.

