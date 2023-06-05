These Three Tips Could Save Your Life Behind The Wheel

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Driving is an everyday necessity for most people, but it also comes with inherent risks. Adopting defensive driving techniques is crucial to ensure your safety on the road.

We had the opportunity to interview Jason Babcock, a Public Information Officer of St. Mary’s County, who shared valuable tips and insights on defensive driving. This article will explore his expert advice and discuss how you can become a safer and more attentive driver.

What Exactly is Defensive Driving?

Defensive driving is a set of techniques and strategies responsible drivers use to prioritize safety on the road. It involves staying alert, anticipating hazards, and reacting appropriately. Defensive drivers maintain safe distances, obey traffic laws, and avoid distractions.

Step 1: Prioritize Focus and Preparedness

According to Babcock, one of the fundamental principles of defensive driving is to dedicate yourself to the task at hand fully. This means eliminating distractions, knowing your route, and being aware of other road users, including bicyclists and pedestrians.

“Whenever driving, ensure that is your main focus – operating the vehicle. You cannot drive safely unless the task of driving has your full attention,” advised Babcock.

Step 2: Minimize Risks on the Road

Babcock highlighted the importance of separating risks on the road, as distractions pose a significant threat to safe driving.

“Don’t drive distracted. Refrain from using mobile devices while driving,” said Babcock. In addition, he urged drivers to avoid engaging in activities such as eating, applying makeup, changing radio stations, or tending to children while behind the wheel.

He further emphasized the significance of buckling up seatbelts and avoiding rushing, as haste can lead to poor decision-making and increased risk.

Importantly, never drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol. “In Maryland, 1/3 of traffic fatalities are attributed to impaired driving, according to Zero Deaths Maryland. There are several alternatives to driving under the influence, such as using a designated driver or a ride service,” emphasized Babcock.

“Be alert and be on the defensive, being mindful of not only your driving but the driving of others,” Babcock added.

Step 3: Understand Lane Usage & Reaction Time

While not legally mandated in Maryland, understanding the purpose of different lanes contributes to safer driving practices.

“In general, though not law in Maryland, the right lane is for traveling while the left lane is for passing another vehicle,” shared Babcock. Adhering to these guidelines promotes smoother traffic flow and reduces the likelihood of accidents.

He added, “Most automobile collisions are avoidable. The key is to allow yourself enough time to respond. Slow down, and do not follow the vehicle ahead of you too closely. Give yourself as much reaction time as possible, especially when weather conditions deteriorate.”

So Why is Defensive Driving Important?

Babcock stressed that defensive driving is more critical than ever due to the increasing prevalence of distractions on the road.

“In 2021, 3,522 people were killed on roads in the United States by distracted driving, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration,” shared Badcock.

“Distractions are all around us as drivers. Defensive driving is more important than ever as traffic volumes continue to increase on local roads,” he explained.

By adopting a defensive driving mindset, drivers take personal responsibility for their safety and the safety of others, reducing the chances of accidents and promoting a safer driving environment.

