Thomas Sydney Daras

We regretfully announce the passing of Thomas Daras, who passed unexpectedly on Monday, November 20, 2023, at the age of 67 at his home in Mechanicsville, Maryland.

Tommy is survived by his loving wife, Debra Daras; his children, Thomas (Benny) Daras, Makayla (Kate) Daras, Kaitlynn Fitzgerald; his grandchildren, Jackson Daras, Brooklyn Daras and Lilly Daras; and his siblings, Pauline Franks, Lynn Hinkley, and Mike Daras. He is preceded by his sister, Toni Bryant, mother, Sylivia Daras, and father, John Daras.

Tommy was born in Washington, DC, and grew up in Fort Foote, Maryland. He was part of a large loving family. He had fond memories of fishing and crabbing with both his mother and father almost daily. At a young age, he found a love for racing and was a very skilled mechanic. At the age of 20, he sold SnapOn tools, and then later became a business owner in the 80’s.

Tommy met Debbie in 1974 and they were married on July 9th, 1976. Their first home together was in Fort Foote, Maryland. Tommy quickly took on a father role to Debbie’s 4 siblings and was a provider for their family. They later built their dream home in Accokeek, Maryland. There they raised their children and hosted many family and friends. Tommy and Debbie’s driveway was always filled with cars, and they opened their home and garage to so many.

During these years, Tommy and Debbie opened and ran two successful gas stations. Tommy acted as a mentor to his employees and the Daras’ extended their family out into the community. Employees quickly became family to Tommy, and he instilled a strong work ethic in countless young men and women.

When Tommy wasn’t working at Oxon Hill Texaco or Pride of America 1 and 2, he was at the racetrack. Tommy was a pillar in the racing community and was very passionate about the sport. Although Tommy raced many cars over the years, his two favorites were Chivalry’s Dead and his 1962 Bel Air Bubble Top. In 2008, Tommy won the Division 1 Top Sportsman Championship after winning back-to-back NHRA Wally trophies. HIs race family meant everything to him and there were countless memories made during those weekends at the track.

After retiring, Tommy and family moved to Orangeburg, South Carolina where they enjoyed many years. While in South Carolina, he was able to experience racing with Street Outlaws and Tommy continued to make an impact by building relationships within his new community. During those years he enjoyed spending his summers with his grandchildren; passing down his love of fishing and crabbing.

Four years ago, Tommy and Debbie moved back up to Maryland to be closer to friends and family. Tommy, being the business man he is, began doing small engine repairs and was known as “Quicks” in the neighborhood. Those who started as customers soon became friends. He continued to do what he loved most, helping others and creating lifelong friendships.

He was a boss, father, mentor, friend and superhero to all. He touched everyone he met, was a father figure to many, and encouraged everyone to reach their full potential. His generosity was unmatched. Tommy shared his world with all of us and will be forever loved and remembered.

Tommy’s family will be receiving friends from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 2, 2023, with a funeral service at 1:00 p.m. The service will be at Brinsfield Funeral Home in Charlotte Hall, Maryland. There will be a celebration of life to follow at the Hollywood Firehouse.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.